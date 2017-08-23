Poor Treatment Of Upcoming Actors Needs To Change – Comic Actor

Pages Navigation Menu

Popular comic actor, Saka has spoken up about some of the problems plaguing practitioners in the movie industry. Nollywood actor and comedian, Afeez Oyetoro popularly known as Saka, has expressed displeasure over what he describes as poor treatment of upcoming actors. Speaking with ‘Rubbin Minds’ on Channels Television, the actor explained that there is discrimination …

