Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Popular Hollywood Actor Dies After Loosing Battle to Cancer

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The two-time Emmy Award winner and good-natured comic actor who starred on the sitcoms Murphy Brown and Cheers, has died after loosing battle with cancer. He was 69. Jay Thomas, a comic and character actor whose credits include roles on “Cheers” and “Murphy Brown,” has died after a battle with cancer, according to his publicist …

The post Popular Hollywood Actor Dies After Loosing Battle to Cancer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.