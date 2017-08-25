Pound-Euro exchange rate: Sterling recovers slightly but analysts see more pain ahead – The Independent
The Independent
Pound-Euro exchange rate: Sterling recovers slightly but analysts see more pain ahead
The Independent
The pound recovered marginally from hitting an eight-year low against the euro earlier this week, but analysts cautioned that more weakness was likely to be in store for the battered currency as Brexit uncertainty bruises the economy. On Friday morning …
Pound won't reach parity with euro, say analysts
Pound continues 'relentless' slide against euro
Euro unlikely to reach parity with sterling, says ING
