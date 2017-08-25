Poverty Alleviation: Wike, Ikpeazu, Amaechi, Others Meet In Abuja

by FATIMA MOH’D Ali,

State governors and other top government functionaries, will today, hold a symposium on “The New Economy and its Impact on the Less Privileged Citizens.”

Billed to hold at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and the governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, are expected to grace the occasion.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi; National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, amongst others.

A statement by the host and executive producer of The Osasu Show (TOS), Miss OsasuIgbinedion, said the symposium is an offshoot of her programme, but on a larger scale.

She said it is a forum where key stakeholders from the public and private sectors come together to discuss salient issues bothering on national development and unity.

Igbinedion said: “The symposium is everything and everybody we interview on the show. They are all coming together as one. And the audience, whom we try to bridge the gap between them and their leaders, are also going to be there to ask questions and directly interface with their leaders.”

The statement also added that the symposium would give Nigerian leaders, opportunity to discuss some of the policies and laws that have been implemented thus far that would enable and guide the new economy.

The statement reads, “The new economy has brought disruptions, marked by digitisation. And we are engaging with the tangible world of business as a whole. We need to sit down and ask ourselves how the new economy would affect the less privileged citizens, the vulnerable, how they would survive?

