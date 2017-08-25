PR: DOVU, Blockchain Powered Mobility, Backed by InMotion Ventures, Powered by Jaguar Land Rover

25 Aug 2017, London, UK – DOVU, the global marketplace for transport data, announces its token sale, scheduled for 3 Oct, 2017. The project aims to create a distributed marketplace for the give and take of transport-related APIs, fuelled by the DOV token.

DOVU is pioneering a digital economy for the mobility sector. At the moment, transport data is difficult to obtain, holding back insight and progress for the industry. Now, by using blockchain technology, DOVU is providing trust through transparency for data providers, whether corporates or individuals, while opening up the availability of quality data sets for public and enterprise use. The DOVU system works by creating a distributed marketplace for transport data. Vehicle Hire, Insurance Companies, Ride-sharing and others across the mobility sector can connect to DOVU to create a giant network of transport-related data resources.

“The transport sector knows where it wants to go with real time data and smart technology but doesn’t know how to get there! DOVU is the missing piece of the puzzle – an on-ramp for fast, secure and global data sharing for everybody.”

The DOVU platform allows users to mix and match mobility service data, maximizing data value and utility. For example, you could combine car data with insurance data to calculate smarter policies, or use geolocation data in conjunction with weather statistics to inform ride-hailing companies.

Blockchain not only unlocks opportunities for businesses, such as data monetisation and utilisation, but also for individuals, who can be rewarded for their data contributions to the ecosystem. The DOV token is at the core of the network, an access and permissions token central to the process of seamless payment across all mobility services. The platform will also ensure the quality of data available, by having a built-in reward system for positive contributors to the DOVU ecosystem. This allows developers to discover, test, evaluate and combine APIs with unprecedented ease and trust.

DOVU Team

The core team consists of entrepreneurs, data and cloud computing experts, blockchain developers, business consultants, and marketers. DOVU is led by Co-founder and CEO Irfon Watkins, Co-Founder and CMO Arwen Smit, and Co-founder and COO Krasina Mileva.

Watkins, explaining the team and the platform’s strengths said,

“There is an urgent need for practical uses of blockchain technology to bring it to the masses. Leveraging blockchain technology for mobility solutions has broad market appeal. Blockchain will make sure everybody will be fairly rewarded for their contribution to the mobility ecosystem.”

DOVU has been under development since 2016. The DOVU platform is currently in closed beta, and its MVP is scheduled for launch in Q4, 2017. Crowdsale participants can contribute in ETH to become eligible for DOV tokens, the native currency for the DOVU market network.

CEO will be presenting DOVU at When Blockchain Meets Mobility at the Gherkin in London on the 29th of August. The panel will be chaired by MikeButcher, editor-at-large at TechCrunch.

The upcoming DOVU token sale opens on 3 Oct (1700 UTC) and will run until 31 Oct, 2017 with a 20% bonus for early investors.

More information about the crowdsale is available at: www.dovu.io/presale

Learn more about DOVU at: www.dovu.io

Media Contact

Contact Name: Freya Stevens

Contact Email: freya@tokenmarket.net

