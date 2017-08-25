PR: LAToken Raised $8,5 Million Within the First Day of Public Token Sale

London, August 25, 2017 – LAToken, the first tokenized assets platform, has successfully raised $8,5 million during the first day of its public token sale, which means the 1st Round of our ICO was 85% completed.

LAToken is a blockchain platform that tokenizes and makes tradeable assets ranging from equity and debt to real estate and works of art. We already launched the test trades of Apple, Amazon and Facebook shares, as well as gold and oil on our platform, allowing crypto investors to diversify their portfolios with blue chips, safe haven assets, and commodities, using cryptocurrencies.

LAToken public token sale started on August 22 at 11 PM GMT. It will be completed in 4 rounds with the proceeds used for tokenization and trading development of the key asset classes: Equity (Round 1), Real estate (Round 2), Debt and commodities (Round 3), Illiquid assets, for example, works of art (Round 4). We increased Round 1 to 30 000 000 LATs due to the high demand during the pre-sale stage. The price of LAT for the first round was 0,001 ETH, and it will increase in the following rounds.

«LAToken believes crypto will dominate the global economy. To bring that day closer, we build a NASDAQ on Blockchain with a wider range of tradable assets, blurring the boundaries between crypto- and real economies, and offering our clients a dramatic reduction of listing costs, settlement time, and transaction costs. We are happy that so many people share our vision and believe in LAToken,» – says Valentin Preobrazhenskiy, CEO of LAToken.

“Valentin has the best combination of entrepreneurship and capital markets experience for launching the first tokenized asset exchange,” — says David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital and LAToken’s Advisor.

LAToken is a Blockchain platform that tokenizes and makes tradeable assets ranging from equity and debt to real estate and works of art.

For asset owners: LAToken unlocks the value of assets by enabling owners to sell their tokenized fractions to crypto-investors.

For investors: LAToken opens global access* to real assets using cryptocurrency, with low transaction costs and maximum transparency and security.

LAToken is based on a profitable home equity marketplace and back office for hedge funds founded by LAToken’s CEO, who invested $1m in this business. The marketplace, which was founded in 2013, processed 1,000+ deals last year with 35 banks and investors and is now adding new asset classes.

*currently available for non – U.S. investors

