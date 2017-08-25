PR: Lunyr Private Alpha Release on September 18, 2017 on the Ethereum Mainnet

The Lunyr Private Alpha will launch on September 18, 2017 on the Ethereum Mainnet. Lunyr is an Ethereum-based decentralized world knowledge base which rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information. Lunyr’s long-term vision is to develop a knowledge base API that developers can use to create next generation decentralized applications in Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and more.

Utilizing a serverless architecture that runs on Ethereum smart contracts and IPFS, Lunyr will be the first decentralized world knowledge base on Ethereum and also one of the few decentralized applications available on the Ethereum Mainnet.

Arnold, Cofounder and CEO of Lunyr says,

“After a long period of development we’re proud to say that our Private Alpha is finally here. Lunyr will be the first step towards a new future of decentralized knowledge-sharing. It’ll be exciting to see users contribute content and witness the knowledge base grow increasingly valuable over time. In the meanwhile, the team is continuing to develop several big upgrades planned for the next release.”

In its early stages, Lunyr aims to become an important reference for the Ethereum community to obtain the most up-to-date Ethereum-related information. Past and future Ethereum events, conferences, milestones, and other relevant information will all be available on the Lunyr platform.

Users interested in joining the Private Alpha can [signup here https://goo.gl/forms/xua4YHof9yTQFzsg2]. Invited testers will receive an email with further instructions.

