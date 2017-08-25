Premier League Champions get tough UEFA Champions League draw

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to play Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag in Group C, and Europa League winners Manchester United face Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow in Group A. Tottenham will face holders Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League in Group H alongside the Spanish giants, German side …

