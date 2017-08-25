Pages Navigation Menu

Premier League Champions get tough UEFA Champions League draw

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to play Atletico Madrid, Roma and Qarabag in Group C, and Europa League winners Manchester United face Benfica, Basel and CSKA Moscow in Group A. Tottenham will face holders Real Madrid in the group stage of the Champions League in Group H alongside the Spanish giants, German side …

