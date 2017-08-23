Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Premium Pensions Grows Assets to N487Billion – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Premium Pensions Grows Assets to N487Billion
THISDAY Newspapers
The company also said its Retirement Savings Account (RSA) unit price stood at 3.4562. It also grew its retiree unit price to 2.5735 as at the end of June 2017. Disclosing this at a recent media forum organised by the National Association of Insurance

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.