President Buhari cancels weekly FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has called off the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting expected to hold today. The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina announced the news. No reason was given for the cancellation. Adesina did add that the president will receive the report of the committee investigating allegations against the suspended […]

The post President Buhari cancels weekly FEC Meeting appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

