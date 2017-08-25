Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

President Buhari meets leaderships of APC, PDP behind closed doors

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with the leaderships of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which started around 11.10a.m., was still ongoing as of the time of filing […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.