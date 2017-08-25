President Buhari Meets With APC, PDP Leaders, 36 State Governors (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with the 36 state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was held inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly after Buhari participated in the Juma’at prayers.

It is understood that the president told the governors that he was excited by the show of love towards him by Nigerians.

“You’re a favorite of the press,” President @MBuhari jokes with Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, today at the State House. pic.twitter.com/1zeP0LZjzT — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 25, 2017

The president and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, had earlier today met with the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the State House.

“Opposition does not mean hostility,enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible.” ~ Pres @MBuhari — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 25, 2017

VIDEO: President Muhammadu Buhari meets with governors of the 36 states of the federation today at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. pic.twitter.com/lG39srScLt — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 25, 2017

In the meeting, which was the first bipartisan gathering ever presided over by Buhari, the president thanked the leaders for attending the meeting. He also thanked those who prayed for his recovery while in the U.K. for medical treatment.

His words: “I thank you sincerely, collectively and individually for finding time from your busy schedules to come all the way to Abuja and welcome me back home. “This visit signifies the unity of Nigeria. It is not a party occasion. It is not a political gathering. It is a symbol of our National unity. It is also an expression of the maturity of our democracy. “Multi-party democracy is a very tried and tested form of government. Opposition does not mean hostility, enmity or antagonism. Democracy needs opposition, one which is vibrant but responsible. “I am very pleased to see you assembled here all shades of opinion in Nigeria. Please convey to our countrymen and women in your respective states my deep gratitude to all those who prayed for my recovery. I am imploring all Nigerians to continue praying for peace and prosperity in Nigeria.”

Earlier, the National Chairman, Caretaker Committee, PDP, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, said that his party believed that opposition was no madness and would therefore, never wish ill of anybody, let alone the president.

He said that the president was saddled with the responsibility of leading the country, and deserved everyone’s prayer and support.

According to him, PDP is poised to play the role of responsible opposition party energetically, vibrantly, but very decently and with all sense of responsibility.

