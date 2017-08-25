Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari “must spend eight years in power” – Oluwo of Iwo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adbulrahsheed Akanbi, has said President Muhammadu Buhari “must spend eight years in power” despite all obstacles he is facing. The monarch made this known at a special prayer session organised for President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun, and Traditional Rulers. “As I have prayed for Buhari today, new life […]

