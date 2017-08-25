Pages Navigation Menu

President Buhari receives Courtesy Call from APC and PDP Party Officials at the State House (Photos)

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Politics

The national caucuses of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) his morning paid a joint courtesy call on President Muhammad Buhari at the State House. The APC chairman, John Oyegun led his party’s group while their counterparts from the PDP were led by the party chairman, Ahmed Makarfi. …

