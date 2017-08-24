Prevail on Buhari to resign, Fani-Kayode urges elder statesmen

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has appealed to elder statesmen across the country to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office and attend to his health. Fani-Kayode said though Buhari has returned from his medical vacation in London, “the strong and fearful Buhari Nigerians used to know would never be […]

