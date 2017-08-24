Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Prevail on Buhari to resign, Fani-Kayode urges elder statesmen

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, has appealed to elder statesmen across the country to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office and attend to his health. Fani-Kayode said though Buhari has returned from his medical vacation in London, “the strong and fearful Buhari Nigerians used to know would never be […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.