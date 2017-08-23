Prioritise Niger Delta issues, group tells government

An advocacy group, Pan Niger Delta People’s Congress (PNDPC) has urged the Federal Government to prioritise issues in the oil-rich region for sustainable peace.

It asked government to, urgently, begin the full implementation of its strategic plan for the area.

The Coordinator, PNDPC, Chief Mike Loyibo, in a statement yesterday, urged the current administration to treat the funding of the Presidential Amnesty Programme as a security issue.

Loyibo also demanded for the upgrade of the Oron Maritime School in Akwa Ibom as well as the commencement of the version in Delta State.He urged the government to complete the East-West Road, a major expressway linking the entire South-South region to other parts of the country as well as ensure massive creation of jobs in the region.

He said: ‘’The Federal Government should properly coordinate the various intervention agencies in the region for viability and maximum gains.‘’President Muhammadu Buhari should not ignore the clamour for the restructuring of the nation. He should bring all Nigerians together to discuss the direction they want the country to go.’’He welcomed the President back from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

