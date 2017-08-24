Pages Navigation Menu

Pro-Buhari agitators shut down Kano

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pro-Buhari agitators in Kano State are currently gathering for a massive rally in show of solidarity for President Muhammadu Buhari. The people, who had gathered from all parts of the state in the centre of the city, are marching to the Governor’s Office where Governor Ganduje is expected to address them. Details later…

