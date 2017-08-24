Pro-Buhari groups fight dirty in supremacy battle – Daily Post Nigeria
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Pro-Buhari groups fight dirty in supremacy battle
Daily Post Nigeria
Factional groups of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) attacked each other on Wednesday in a bid to gain control of the Katampe headquarters of the organisation in Abuja. Although the face off had been going on for months, it climaxed yesterday …
Leadership crisis hit Buhari's campaign organisation
2019: Buhari Loyalists Fight Over Control Of Campaign Secretariat
