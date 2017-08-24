Pages Navigation Menu

Pro-Buhari groups fight dirty in supremacy battle

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Factional groups of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) attacked each other on Wednesday in a bid to gain control of the Katampe headquarters of the organisation in Abuja. Although the face off had been going on for months, it climaxed yesterday when the warring factions clashed over which one had the power to celebrate the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

