Profit Taking Pulls Down Equities By 1.30% On The Exchange – Independent Newspapers Limited (press release) (blog)

Profit Taking Pulls Down Equities By 1.30% On The Exchange
Profit takers returned to the floor of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday as both indicators, the All Share Index and Market Capitalisation, went down by 1.30 per cent each. The All Share Index depreciated by 483.35 basis points or 1.30 per …
