Protesters cause chaos in Port Harcourt over escape of child killer, Ifeanyi Dike – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Protesters cause chaos in Port Harcourt over escape of child killer, Ifeanyi Dike
Daily Post Nigeria
Protest broken out in Eliozu part of Rivers State, Wednesda, following the escape of Ifeanyi Dike, the undergraduate who killed an eight year old for ritual in Port Harcourt. The violent protesters in their hundreds stormed the major road of Eliozu …
Youths Protest Over Escape Of Ritual Suspect From Police Custody
Youths protest disappearance of ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike, from police custody
[The Injustice Blog] Who in the Police let suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike escape?
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!