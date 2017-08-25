Prover, the World’s First Video Verification Service on Blockchain Announces Initial Token Sale

Bitcoin Press Release: Prover, the innovative blockchain startup makes video contracts possible through its verification system, ICO starts from September 1, 2017. August 22, 2017, [City], [Country] – The blockchain startup Prover implements blockchain technology to verify the authenticity of video. The platform allows users to quickly and easily check the video for reliability, making … Continue reading Prover, the World’s First Video Verification Service on Blockchain Announces Initial Token Sale

The post Prover, the World’s First Video Verification Service on Blockchain Announces Initial Token Sale appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

