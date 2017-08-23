Pages Navigation Menu

Putin appoints new ambassador to U.S.

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Russian President Vladimir Putin, has signed a decree appointing former Deputy Foreign Minister, Anatoly Antonov as the country’s ambassador to the U.S., the Kremlin said on Monday. Antonov, 62, has held various positions in the Russian Foreign Ministry and Russian diplomatic missions abroad since 1978. He was appointed the deputy foreign minister in charge of…

