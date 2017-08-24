Pages Navigation Menu

Queen Cleopatra👑! TBoss unveils Alter Ego in New Photos

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in BBNaija

Big Brother Naija 2017 finalist Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss has revealed a completely different side of her in new photos which he shared on her Instagram page. She captioned the photos “Alter Ego” with accompanying hashtags #Queen & #Cleopatra. In the photos, she can be seen wearing a traditional Egyptian royal dress complete […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

