Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Quit notice: Presidency meets Arewa youths

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The coalition of Northern youths yesterday met with Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sen. Babafemi Ojudu. The meeting was to discuss the quit notice issued on Igbos living in the region to vacate on or before October 1. Ojudu said the groups had resolved to reconsider the quit notice on Igbos. He said he […]

Quit notice: Presidency meets Arewa youths

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.