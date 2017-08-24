Quit notice: Yorubas, Hausa/Fulani must leave Niger Delta by Oct.1 – Militants insist

Some agitating groups in the Niger Delta region have insisted that the Yoruba and the Hausa/Fulani people living in the region must leave by October 1. The groups also replied President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on the calls for restructuring, saying without it, the nation would not remain united. Their position is part of a statement […]

Quit notice: Yorubas, Hausa/Fulani must leave Niger Delta by Oct.1 – Militants insist

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

