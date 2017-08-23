No witch hunt against rebel ANC MPs – Ramaphosa – News24
No witch hunt against rebel ANC MPs – Ramaphosa
Cape Town – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa claims "there is no witch hunt" to root out ANC MPs who voted for a motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma via secret ballot. Ramaphosa fielded questions during a question session in Parliament on …
Ramaphosa defends Zuma's right to set up inquiry into himself
[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa answers questions in Parliament
Ramaphosa denies any witch hunt for ANC MPs in no-confidence vote
