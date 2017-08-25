Ranieri Predicts Neymar Will Win The Next Ballon D’or Award Ahead Of Messi & Ronaldo

Former Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri has predicted that PSG star Neymar Jr will soon surpass ex-Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi and Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as the biggest draw in world football.

The Brazil star has made an impressive start to life at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring three goals in his opening two games for the Ligue 1 giants and Ranieri, now in charge of Ligue 1 side Nantes, believes it is a matter of time before the Brazilian surpasses Messi and Ronaldo.

“I think like everyone else. He’s a great player,” the Italian said on Thursday. “I think that after Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi, he will win the Ballon d’Or in the future.”

Ranieri said he felt Neymar would go past both Barcelona star Messi, 30, and Madrid maestro Ronaldo, 32.

“I think that gently, he will beat them, because he’s very young,” he said.

Neymar, 25, joined PSG in a world-record €222million move from Barcelona earlier this month.

The post Ranieri Predicts Neymar Will Win The Next Ballon D’or Award Ahead Of Messi & Ronaldo appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

