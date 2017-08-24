Rapper, Ruggedman set to hold ‘Rugged Premier League, PlayStation contest’

Veteran Nigerian rapper, born Michael Ugochukwu Stephens widely known as Rugggedman, is all set for his PlayStation FIFA soccer competition known as ‘Rugged Pemier League’ on September 2nd and 3rd.

The annual competition which brings together gamers to battle for mouth-watering prizes is already being tagged 2017’s biggest gaming competition to take place in Nigeria

Prizes up for grabs include PS4 Console, Cash, Smart Phones, Shirts from Twentieth September Wears. Dinner at BL Restaurant and more. But the ultimate prize of the competition is the Rugged Premier League trophy.

Some of the special treats during the competition are celebrities appearance by popular artistes. Klint Da Drunk will be the commentator.

Jaywon, Efe Money (winner of BBNaija 2017), Marvis of BBNaija 2017 and many more are on the bill to give gamers a treat for their money.

Venue is the Troy Lounge, Lagos, by Oriental Hotel, Lekki.

According to the organiser, Ruggedman, the competition will kick off by eleven in the morning.

“The registration fee for any intending gamer is just five thousand naira, payable to “Rugged Premier League 2099474975 UBA”. Then you are expected to send payment confirmation to RuggedPremierleague@gmail.com to receive you entry,” he explained.

Reeling out the prizes at stake, the Abia State born music maker and designer said, “First prize winner goes home with the trophy, PS4, N100,000 in cash, a smart phone and some designer shirt,”

“Second prize winner will go home with thousand naira in cash with a smart phone, dinner for two at BL Restaurant plus some designer shirts.

The third prize winner will pocket thirty thousand in cash, a smart phone, movie tickets and some designer shirt,” he added.

Speaking further, he said they have support from corporate establishments like Nairabet, yougetmouth.com, Supersport, Lacasera, Wazobia FM, SLOT, Radio Continental, Cool Fm, Twentieth September Wears by Ruggedman, Nigeria Info Fm, Troy Lagos, BL Restaurant, Affentoonz, Adams Art, Banjeloblog, Yawnaija, 9jareview, SSMGPromotions, Naiaj360Gbedu, Naijabmedia and many others.

The post Rapper, Ruggedman set to hold ‘Rugged Premier League, PlayStation contest’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

