Redeemer’s University VC, Debo Adeyewa, reveals lasting solution to ASUU strike`

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

` The Vice Chancellor of Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State, Prof. Debo Adeyewa, has advised the Federal Government to strategically grant total autonomy to universities as a panacea to the demands of lecturers which it has described as ‘outrageous and impossible’ to grant. Adeyewa, in a chat with journalists in Osun, challenged both the government […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

