‘Reinstate Okonoboh as Speaker now’ – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
'Reinstate Okonoboh as Speaker now'
Vanguard
A socio-cultural organisation, Edo Okpa Unity Forum, which comprises Edo State sons and daughters worldwide, has called for the immediate re-instatement of the state House of Assembly's former Speaker, Mr Justin Okonoboh. The body also condemned …
Impeachment of Edo speaker: Edo North, Central, monarchs want return of status quo
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!