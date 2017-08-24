Pages Navigation Menu

‘Reinstate Okonoboh as Speaker now’ – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 24, 2017


'Reinstate Okonoboh as Speaker now'
A socio-cultural organisation, Edo Okpa Unity Forum, which comprises Edo State sons and daughters worldwide, has called for the immediate re-instatement of the state House of Assembly's former Speaker, Mr Justin Okonoboh. The body also condemned …
Impeachment of Edo speaker: Edo North, Central, monarchs want return of status quoGistmaster (blog)

