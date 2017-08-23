Remember The Email Prankster Who Fooled The White House? He Just Nailed Breitbart

Earlier this month the White House had an email shocker, a UK-based prankster duping various high-ranking officials into thinking they were talking to other members of the Trump administration.

As you can imagine that plenty of egg on the face, especially for the now ousted Anthony Scaramucci and Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert.

You can read all about that HERE, but let’s move on to his latest antics.

With Breitbart welcoming back decomposing editor Steve Bannon, now booted from his government position, the right-wing website is gearing up to enact revenge on Trump and his family.

It’s obvious that the revenge is coming, but if you needed more proof here’s Vox:

The editor of Breitbart, the far-right media outlet that has relentlessly boosted Donald Trump, thought he was emailing Steve Bannon when he revealed his plan to oust what he calls the “globalist” wing of the president’s administration. Instead, Breitbart editor-in-chief Alex Marlow [below with Bannon] was emailing a fake email account run by a prankster…Marlow laid out Breitbart’s plan to position Bannon, the former White House chief strategist, as the saving grace of the Trump administration and let Breitbart’s editors do the “dirty work.”

“Did five stories on globalist takeover positioning you as only hope to stop it,” Marlow emailed the fake account. “You need to own that, just have surrogates do the dirty work. Boyle, Raheem, me, Tony have been waiting for this,” he added in reference to Washington editor Matthew Boyle, Breitbart London editor-in-chief Raheem Kassam, and reporter Tony Lee.

Front and centre of the smear campaign will be Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, a long-time foe of Bannon’s:

Marlow raved about what he called a “conspiracy” involving Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump’s marriage, adding that Bannon had previously described them as “evil” and said no administration is more divided than Trump’s. Marlow said he would try to oust the two by Christmas… The emails suggest that Breitbart really is planning to go after the Trump administration following Bannon’s departure. Bannon, who returned to Breitbart News Friday, is deeply intertwined with Trumpism. It won’t be an easy divorce, and going against Trump’s inner circle could prove to be an extraordinarily risky move for Breitbart, which has grown in national name recognition largely because of Trump’s base.

The email prankster, who goes by @SINON_REBORN, released the full exchange on his Twitter account:

Given that Donald Trump is very fond of hanging former friends out to dry (just ask John McCain), Breitbart turning their backs on him and his family would be some sort of poetic justice.

Sharpen your tools and sow mayhem.

[source:vox]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

