Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Report identifies growth prospect for cheese production

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Franklin Alli

A report by Euro Monitor International titled, Nigeria’s Dairy industry, has identified growth prospect for cheese production in Nigeria. Cheese, popularly called wara, is a product of milk.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The report stated: “Cheese in Nigeria is still a niche category, as no company in Nigeria is currently producing cheese. Although Nigerians do consume lots of unpackaged local cheese (such as wara in the southwest), packaged cheese is not popular among Nigerians, with the main consumer base being expatriates. Growth is, however, being driven by an increased presence in retail outlets, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets and independent small grocers, which increasingly stock western-style products. Growth is also in line with the fast rate of urbanisation growth.” According to the report, cheese industry in Nigeria is fragmented, with no singular brand yet to have a steady presence or share.

“Packaged cheese remains restricted to modern retail channels, with brands which enter the category not always lasting long, partly due to the lack of strong consumer interest.

However, this is improving as modern retailers improve the visibility of cheese amongst middle-class Nigerians. All brands present in the category, such as Philadelphia and President, are imported. There are no private label products available,” it said.

The post Report identifies growth prospect for cheese production appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.