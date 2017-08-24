Restructuring: NLC, Sultan, Oshiomhole, Others Say Nigeria’s Unity Non-negotiable

By Michael Oche,

Prominent Nigerians, including the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad III, former Edo State governor, Adams Oshiomhole, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other prominent scholars yesterday in Abuja joined the ongoing debate on restructuring of the country, but insisted that the current structure of the country is not the problem.

In his address, the Sultan of Sokoto said he is in support of President Muhammadu Buhari’s stand that the country’s unity is non-negotiable.

He said, “I support the President’s position 100 per cent, I believewhat he said is right.”

He said Nigerians must place Nigeria first before any other thing, saying “if we do that, we will find out that the country will be a better place for all.”

According to him, no group has the right to issue quit notice to anyone. He said, “No group has the right to tell anybody you must leave this place or that place if we still live in this country called Nigeria. I say, instead of talking about devolution of power, let’s talk about devolution of economy.”

He said, “We know who we are and I think it is important for us to look back while we are talking about restructuring. This colloquium came at the right time and people are eager to meet and discuss issues instead of fighting over those issues. There are more important things that unite us together as one people than those things that divide us. And when we meet to discuss, we must try and understand one another and I believe in dialogue.

“It is good to sit down and dialogue but there must be respect. I must respect you and you must respect me. And the greatest thing we can do for this country is always reflect on our history. Because we didn’t fall from the sky, we came from somewhere. We became Nigeria in 1914 through amalgamation. People are shouting that our coming together as a country in 1914 was mistake, but God doesn’t make mistakes. If God doesn’t want such a thing as Nigeria to happen, nobody could ever have made it happen. So we claim to be very religious but we challenge God, you don’t come out in the open and say you are challenging God but by actions and utterances many people are virtually challenging God.”

