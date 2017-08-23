Retail stores make big sales in Nigeria despite slump









Retail stores are riding on strong demography credentials in Africa’s biggest economy to make big sales, despite economic slump that hit the economy last year. Shoprite Holdings Limited reported full-year earnings in line with analysts’ estimates as Africa’s largest food retailer grew sales in Nigeria by 48.2 percent in the year to July 2,…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Retail stores make big sales in Nigeria despite slump appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

