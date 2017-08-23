REVEALED: Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Finally Releases Their Wedding Photos To Mark Their 1st Wedding Anniversary.. See Here

Nigeria’s entertainment couple, actress Funke Akindele and her husband, film director, Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJC Skillz are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, 23rd August.

The couple who got married last year in a private wedding ceremony in London have released their wedding photos to mark their 1st anniversary.

The lovely couple also wrote each other sweet messages on their IG pages.

JJC Skillz wrote; “One of the happiest days in my life �I married my beautiful wife @funkejenifaakindele one year ago today. In blink of an eye 365 days flew by. May all the days of our lives be happy and filled with adventure. Love you my queen #marryyourbestfriend #oneyearanniversary”

Funke wrote; “It’s been you oh Lord!! Thank God for another year together! Happy anniversary to us boo. You are the best Bola! @jjcskillz ❤️❤️��� #happyweddinganniversary #allglorytoGod ��”