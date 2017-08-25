REX Loses $1.3m in Cryptocurrency ICO Funds due to Coding Error
Cryptocurrency ICOs continues to make headlines for all of the wrong reasons. A lot of projects suffer from hacks these days. However, in the case of REX, the issue was entirely their fault. The project lost $1.3m in Ethereum due to a coding issue. By providing a misquoted Javascript hex string, the money deposited by … Continue reading REX Loses $1.3m in Cryptocurrency ICO Funds due to Coding Error
