Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rick Ross expecting baby with curvy fitness model (Photos) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Rick Ross expecting baby with curvy fitness model (Photos)
Information Nigeria
Rick Ross is allegedly having a baby with a curvy fitness model. Interesting enough, Ross is allegedly engaged to his fiancé, Liz Hagelthorn. Recently, a woman named Briana Camille, revealed that she was allegedly expecting a baby with Miami rapper
Rick Ross Allegedly Expecting Child with Curvy Fitness ModelThe Olisa Blogazine

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.