Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rihanna’s New $6.8 Million Mansion in the Hollywood Hills Is Stunning – E! Online

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


E! Online

Rihanna's New $6.8 Million Mansion in the Hollywood Hills Is Stunning
E! Online
Rihanna most definitely put in the work, work, work, work, work to own this mega-mansion. E! News can confirm that the pop songstress recently purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.8 million, and from the looks of this extraordinary property, …
Rihanna Reportedly Purchases West Hollywood Mansion For $6.8 MillionHotNewHipHop
Rihanna Buys $6.8 Million Mansion in the Hollywood Hills: See the Amazing PhotosThe Olisa Blogazine
Rihanna Just Bought A Brand New $6.8 Million Mansion!Celebrity Insider (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.