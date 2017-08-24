Pages Navigation Menu

Rivers killing: Police nab accomplice, place N1m bounty on fleeing Dike

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Police has arrested the second suspect who allegedly asked fleeing suspected ritual killer, Ifeanyi Dike to procure human parts this morning,Thurday August 24, while manhunt continues for the prime suspect. The identity of the second suspects is still in the wraps. The Police have also announced N1million reward for anybody who can provide information that would lead to the arrest of the escapee ritualist who raped and killed an eight year girl and cut off some of her vital organs for ritual purposes in Eliozu,Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

