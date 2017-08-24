RMAFC to recover additional N56.6bn tax liabilities from 5 states, MDAs

REVENUE Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) says it will recover an additional N56.6 billion from five states and federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the ongoing tax liabilities recovery. The Acting Chairman, Mr Shettimma Abba-Gana, made the remark in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, He […]

