RMD: Sad – I Won’t Enjoy UCL Without Arsenal, I Don’t Care About Europa; Sanchez Must Stay!

EXCLUSIVE By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nollywood star actor Richard Mofe Damijo, a diehard Arsenal supporter, is saddened by the absense of his darling club in 2017/18 UEFA Champions League which group stages kick off on 12 September, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The draw for this season’s UCL competition was held in Monaco Thursday evening and Arsenal were conspicuously missing from the pots, rather the Gunners will compete in the second tier Europa League.

Damijo spoke to Completesportsnigeria.com on his disappointment about the failure of Arsenal to qualify for the competition following their fifth place finish in the English Premier League last season.

“I don’t care much about the Europa League. With good signings last season and the swift handling of contract situations of the best players at the club, we (Arsenal) could have qualified for UCL. See how we already started fumbling in the new season (win against Leicester City and defeat to Stoke City),” a livid RMD told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“This year we should be contesting for the league, but as usual, we are not stepping up. I worry for Arsenal, but perhaps if Alexis Sanchez re-signs or sees out his contract, the club may bounce back next season. I hope Arsene Wenger sticks to his guns and ensures that Sanchez stays put.”

RMD cannot deal with the reality of the 2017/18 UCL kicking off and there will be no Arsenal moments for him all the way.

“I do not have any special club that I will support in the UCL this season. I will just watch any of the matches that I can,” he concluded tartly.

