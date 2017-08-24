Ronaldo named UEFA best player for 2016/2017 season

Real Madrid superstar and Portuguese captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016-2017. Ronaldo was adjudged winner on Thursday. He was in superb form last season, winning the La Liga, Champions League and Euro 2016. Reacting to the award, Ronaldo said, “The same [goals] every year, the same challenge – […]

Ronaldo named UEFA best player for 2016/2017 season

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

