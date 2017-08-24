Pages Navigation Menu

Ronaldo named UEFA best player for 2016/2017 season

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Real Madrid superstar and Portuguese captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named UEFA Player of the Season for 2016-2017. Ronaldo was adjudged winner on Thursday. He was in superb form last season, winning the La Liga, Champions League and Euro 2016. Reacting to the award, Ronaldo said, “The same [goals] every year, the same challenge – […]

