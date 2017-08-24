Ronaldo Wins UEFA’s Best Player As Ramos, Modric, Buffon Also Won Europe Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo has won his third UEFA men’s player of the year award in four seasons, beating Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Buffon to get the trophy. 32-year-old Real Madrid superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named Best Player in Europe awards for the 2016/17 season by UEFA following his stellar campaign. Ronaldo, who also won the …

The post Ronaldo Wins UEFA’s Best Player As Ramos, Modric, Buffon Also Won Europe Awards appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

