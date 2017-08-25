Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

SA cop arrested for drug possession in Brazil – Eyewitness News

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

SA cop arrested for drug possession in Brazil
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – A South African police officer has been arrested for possession of drugs at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Brazil. It's understood the police officer was carrying six bricks of cocaine in her luggage. The International Relations …
SA police officer arrested with drugs in São PauloNews24
SA cop arrested in Brazil for drug possessionTimes LIVE

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.