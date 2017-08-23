Pages Navigation Menu

Myeni confident SAA loans will be extended – SowetanLIVE

Myeni confident SAA loans will be extended
SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni said in Parliament on Wednesday that the appointment of a CEO of the airline met one of the conditions laid down by lenders for the extension of the R6.8-billion in loans which mature at the end of September. SAA board …
Parliament: Dudu Myeni's obfuscation doesn't fly with ScopaDaily Maverick
Myeni blames some of SAA's woes on legacy issuesEyewitness News
Parliament says SAA 'has no idea what it is doing'Business Day (registration)
