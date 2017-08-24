Pages Navigation Menu

SAA R10bn rescue from sale of stake in Telkom – Times LIVE

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa


Times LIVE

SAA R10bn rescue from sale of stake in Telkom
Times LIVE
Cash-strapped SA Airways is to get a R10-billion bailout through the sale of the government's multibillion-rand stake in Telkom, parliament was told on Wednesday. DA MP Alf Lees dropped the bombshell in the National Assembly during question time with …
Government silent o SAA rescue operationIndependent Online
State eyeing Telkom sale to bail out SAA, says DABusiness Day (registration)
SA considers Telkom stake sale to fund SAA bailout – TreasuryMoneyweb.co.za
Eyewitness News –South African Broadcasting Corporation –Huffington Post South Africa (blog) –eNCA
all 13 news articles »

