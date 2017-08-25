Sallah: Commission supports orphans with N10.3 million

The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission on Thursday distributed N10.3 million to 86 District Heads to buy cows for orphans during the Eid-el-kabir celebrations coming up this weekend. Malam Lawal Maidoki, its Chairman, in a brief speech shortly before disbursing the money, stated that the gesture was part of government’s effort to ease the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

