Samsung Chief Jay Y. Lee Sentenced to a 5-Year Jail Term

A South Korean court is set to decide on Friday if Samsung de-facto chief Jay Y. Lee is guilty of corruption.

Lee was accused by a special prosecutor’s office of bribing a close friend of former President Park Geun-hye to gain government favors.

The 49-year-old scion of the Lee family was detained in February.

Lee has the option of filing for an appeal.

More to come…

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Samsung Chief Jay Y. Lee Sentenced to a 5-Year Jail Term appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

