Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee given five-year jail sentence for bribery – Reuters

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee given five-year jail sentence for bribery
Reuters
SEOUL (Reuters) – The billionaire head of South Korea's Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee, was sentenced to five years in jail for bribery on Friday in a watershed for the country's decades-long economic order dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates.
