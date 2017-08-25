Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee given five-year jail sentence for bribery – Reuters
|
Reuters
|
Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee given five-year jail sentence for bribery
Reuters
SEOUL (Reuters) – The billionaire head of South Korea's Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee, was sentenced to five years in jail for bribery on Friday in a watershed for the country's decades-long economic order dominated by powerful, family-run conglomerates.
